All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 7410 Muirfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
7410 Muirfield Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

7410 Muirfield Road

7410 Muirfield Road · (757) 383-6548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
North Shore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

7410 Muirfield Road, Norfolk, VA 23505
North Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7410 Muirfield Road · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
West Norfolk - Lockhaven - This elegant century home offers all of the charm of the early 1900's with all of the comforts of the 21st century. Unique and noteworthy elements include: Totally modern kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors; wood burning fireplace in living room and master Bedroom, and gas fireplace in den; sun porch; hot tub; indoor/outdoor sound system; private parking; large fenced and treed yard offering total seclusion, and more. Detached garage has been converted to large storage space or man-cave/ she-shed. Located int the Historic Lochhaven neighborhood, it's convenient to NOB, and 1/2 mile to NATO HQ. Call today to see the property.

(RLNE5632249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7410 Muirfield Road have any available units?
7410 Muirfield Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7410 Muirfield Road have?
Some of 7410 Muirfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7410 Muirfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
7410 Muirfield Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7410 Muirfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7410 Muirfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 7410 Muirfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 7410 Muirfield Road does offer parking.
Does 7410 Muirfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7410 Muirfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7410 Muirfield Road have a pool?
No, 7410 Muirfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 7410 Muirfield Road have accessible units?
No, 7410 Muirfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7410 Muirfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7410 Muirfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7410 Muirfield Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave
Norfolk, VA 23510
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd
Norfolk, VA 23508
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way
Norfolk, VA 23513
The Fairfax Apartments
117 W City Hall Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23510
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity