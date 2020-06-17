7410 Muirfield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

West Norfolk - Lockhaven - This elegant century home offers all of the charm of the early 1900's with all of the comforts of the 21st century. Unique and noteworthy elements include: Totally modern kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors; wood burning fireplace in living room and master Bedroom, and gas fireplace in den; sun porch; hot tub; indoor/outdoor sound system; private parking; large fenced and treed yard offering total seclusion, and more. Detached garage has been converted to large storage space or man-cave/ she-shed. Located int the Historic Lochhaven neighborhood, it's convenient to NOB, and 1/2 mile to NATO HQ. Call today to see the property.



(RLNE5632249)