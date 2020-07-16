All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

717 Westover Avenue

717 Westover Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

717 Westover Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Perfect Ghent Location! 1 Block off Colley Ave., close to EVMS, Norfolk General Hospital, great restaurants, shopping, Naro Theatre, and mass transit. This 2 Bedroom apartment has a updated Kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, family room, beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Both bedrooms are large and let in tons of light! Partial utilities are paid for by landlord. Apply online at https://kekoarealestateservices.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Westover Avenue have any available units?
717 Westover Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Westover Avenue have?
Some of 717 Westover Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Westover Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
717 Westover Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Westover Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 717 Westover Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 717 Westover Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 717 Westover Avenue offers parking.
Does 717 Westover Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Westover Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Westover Avenue have a pool?
No, 717 Westover Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 717 Westover Avenue have accessible units?
No, 717 Westover Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Westover Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Westover Avenue has units with dishwashers.
