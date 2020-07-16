717 Westover Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Perfect Ghent Location! 1 Block off Colley Ave., close to EVMS, Norfolk General Hospital, great restaurants, shopping, Naro Theatre, and mass transit. This 2 Bedroom apartment has a updated Kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, family room, beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Both bedrooms are large and let in tons of light! Partial utilities are paid for by landlord. Apply online at https://kekoarealestateservices.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/