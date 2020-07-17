696 Mowbray Arch

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this spacious & open condo in Historic Gent/Downtown District before it's gone! Cathedral ceiling with

skylights makes the property bright & airy. Relax on your great deck and take in the city around you. This unit has extra

loft with room for small office or storage. Across from Harrison Opera House, shopping, food & more! Easy access to

interstate, NOB, light rail & Amtrak station. Tenant must set up EFT for rent payments or convenience fee will be added

to mo. Rent. Owner prefers 2 year lease if possible. Cats negotiable with $350 nonrefundable pet fee per approved pet .Property does not allow dogs. Washer/dryer convey as is.