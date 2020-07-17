All apartments in Norfolk
696 Mowbray Arch
696 Mowbray Arch

696 Mowbray Arch · (757) 636-8161
Location

696 Mowbray Arch, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this spacious & open condo in Historic Gent/Downtown District before it's gone! Cathedral ceiling with
skylights makes the property bright & airy. Relax on your great deck and take in the city around you. This unit has extra
loft with room for small office or storage. Across from Harrison Opera House, shopping, food & more! Easy access to
interstate, NOB, light rail & Amtrak station. Tenant must set up EFT for rent payments or convenience fee will be added
to mo. Rent. Owner prefers 2 year lease if possible. Cats negotiable with $350 nonrefundable pet fee per approved pet .Property does not allow dogs. Washer/dryer convey as is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 696 Mowbray Arch have any available units?
696 Mowbray Arch has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Is 696 Mowbray Arch currently offering any rent specials?
696 Mowbray Arch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 696 Mowbray Arch pet-friendly?
Yes, 696 Mowbray Arch is pet friendly.
Does 696 Mowbray Arch offer parking?
No, 696 Mowbray Arch does not offer parking.
Does 696 Mowbray Arch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 696 Mowbray Arch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 696 Mowbray Arch have a pool?
No, 696 Mowbray Arch does not have a pool.
Does 696 Mowbray Arch have accessible units?
No, 696 Mowbray Arch does not have accessible units.
Does 696 Mowbray Arch have units with dishwashers?
No, 696 Mowbray Arch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 696 Mowbray Arch have units with air conditioning?
No, 696 Mowbray Arch does not have units with air conditioning.
