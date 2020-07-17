696 Mowbray Arch

Amenities
Come check out this spacious & open condo in Historic Gent/Downtown District before it's gone! Cathedral ceiling with
skylights makes the property bright & airy. Relax on your great deck and take in the city around you. This unit has extra
loft with room for small office or storage. Across from Harrison Opera House, shopping, food & more! Easy access to
interstate, NOB, light rail & Amtrak station. Tenant must set up EFT for rent payments or convenience fee will be added
to mo. Rent. Owner prefers 2 year lease if possible. Cats negotiable with $350 nonrefundable pet fee per approved pet .Property does not allow dogs. Washer/dryer convey as is.