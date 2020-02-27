All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

6374 PARTRIDGE ST

6374 Partridge Street · (757) 583-1801 ext. 3773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6374 Partridge Street, Norfolk, VA 23513
Sewells Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6374 PARTRIDGE ST · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH FRESH PAINT-SEC 8 ACCEPTED - Completely renovated, brand new paint. New carpet, new vinyl floors, brand new kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, gas stove, microwave, central air and gas heat. Washer/Dryer hookup. Storage shed, large yard and a nice front porch. All new windows.

SECTION 8 ACCEPTED

TO VIEW, VISIT THE AVAILABLE PROPERTIES SECTION OF OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.GIFFORDMGMTGROUP.COM. SELECT "VIEW DETAILS" AND THEN SELECT "SCHEDULE SHOWING". FOLLOW THE PROMPTS TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6374 PARTRIDGE ST have any available units?
6374 PARTRIDGE ST has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 6374 PARTRIDGE ST have?
Some of 6374 PARTRIDGE ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6374 PARTRIDGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
6374 PARTRIDGE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6374 PARTRIDGE ST pet-friendly?
No, 6374 PARTRIDGE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 6374 PARTRIDGE ST offer parking?
No, 6374 PARTRIDGE ST does not offer parking.
Does 6374 PARTRIDGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6374 PARTRIDGE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6374 PARTRIDGE ST have a pool?
No, 6374 PARTRIDGE ST does not have a pool.
Does 6374 PARTRIDGE ST have accessible units?
No, 6374 PARTRIDGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6374 PARTRIDGE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6374 PARTRIDGE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
