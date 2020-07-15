429 Warren Crescent - 4

Amenities

1 BR/1 BA oversized apt. Hardwood floors throughout apartment. High ceilings. Beautiful mantle with fireplace. Plantation style blinds. Stylish kitchen with stone counters and breakfast bar including range stove with gas cooktop, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Ample closet space. Central air. Washer and dryer in building. Garden-like private patio area with incredible views. Tenant pays electricity and gas. Located near Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. $1385.00. Call, text or email Gracie at (757) 995-5494 or gracie.white17@gmail.com. Additional available apts. in the same area may be seen at YarowEnterprises.com.