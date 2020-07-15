All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:17 PM

429 Warren Crescent - 4

429 Warren Cres · (757) 995-5494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

429 Warren Cres, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,385

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 BR/1 BA oversized apt. Hardwood floors throughout apartment. High ceilings. Beautiful mantle with fireplace. Plantation style blinds. Stylish kitchen with stone counters and breakfast bar including range stove with gas cooktop, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Ample closet space. Central air. Washer and dryer in building. Garden-like private patio area with incredible views. Tenant pays electricity and gas. Located near Sentara General Hospital, EVMS, Colley Ave, Light Rail and Downtown. $1385.00. Call, text or email Gracie at (757) 995-5494 or gracie.white17@gmail.com. Additional available apts. in the same area may be seen at YarowEnterprises.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Warren Crescent - 4 have any available units?
429 Warren Crescent - 4 has a unit available for $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Warren Crescent - 4 have?
Some of 429 Warren Crescent - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Warren Crescent - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
429 Warren Crescent - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Warren Crescent - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 429 Warren Crescent - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 429 Warren Crescent - 4 offer parking?
No, 429 Warren Crescent - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 429 Warren Crescent - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 Warren Crescent - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Warren Crescent - 4 have a pool?
No, 429 Warren Crescent - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 429 Warren Crescent - 4 have accessible units?
No, 429 Warren Crescent - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Warren Crescent - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Warren Crescent - 4 has units with dishwashers.
