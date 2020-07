Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Park Place - Fully Renovated Duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room & dining room, laundry room. Near EVMS, ODU, NOB, Ghent and downtown. Water and sewer to be included until owner splits water meter in the future tenant will pay water and sewer. Property available now . Contact Penny Ruperti with Rose & Womble Chandler Property Management, LLC at (757) 222-6268 for property details or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5857930)