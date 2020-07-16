232 Woodview Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't spend your time stuck in traffic, spend it relaxing at home with family. Built in 2016 this home has beautiful finishes throughout including stainless steel appliances. With 2,300 sq ft your family will have plenty of room. Master suite is LARGE and features a beautiful walk in shower, double vanity, walk in closet, and recessed lighting. Huge yard is fully fenced and pets are considered on a case by case basis. Just minutes away from base, schools, airport, beaches, and downtown, available August 1! Pets approved on a case by case basis. Pet fee is $350.