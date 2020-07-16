232 Woodview Avenue

Amenities
Don't spend your time stuck in traffic, spend it relaxing at home with family. Built in 2016 this home has beautiful finishes throughout including stainless steel appliances. With 2,300 sq ft your family will have plenty of room. Master suite is LARGE and features a beautiful walk in shower, double vanity, walk in closet, and recessed lighting. Huge yard is fully fenced and pets are considered on a case by case basis. Just minutes away from base, schools, airport, beaches, and downtown, available August 1! Pets approved on a case by case basis. Pet fee is $350.