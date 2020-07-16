All apartments in Norfolk
232 Woodview Avenue
232 Woodview Avenue

232 Woodview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

232 Woodview Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23505
Glenwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't spend your time stuck in traffic, spend it relaxing at home with family. Built in 2016 this home has beautiful finishes throughout including stainless steel appliances. With 2,300 sq ft your family will have plenty of room. Master suite is LARGE and features a beautiful walk in shower, double vanity, walk in closet, and recessed lighting. Huge yard is fully fenced and pets are considered on a case by case basis. Just minutes away from base, schools, airport, beaches, and downtown, available August 1! Pets approved on a case by case basis. Pet fee is $350.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Woodview Avenue have any available units?
232 Woodview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Woodview Avenue have?
Some of 232 Woodview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Woodview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
232 Woodview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Woodview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Woodview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 232 Woodview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 232 Woodview Avenue offers parking.
Does 232 Woodview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 Woodview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Woodview Avenue have a pool?
No, 232 Woodview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 232 Woodview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 232 Woodview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Woodview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Woodview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
