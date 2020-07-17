All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

1861 Parkview Avenue

1861 Parkview Avenue · (757) 456-2345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1861 Parkview Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23503
Bayview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom built house with stunning upgrades close to the Beach and Bay! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. 3,198 square feet on quiet street. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, granite counters, stainless steel appliance package. Large kitchen with custom lighting, breakfast area and two bars. Spacious master bedroom with recessed lighting and walk-in closet. Gorgeous master marble bath with dual rain shower heads. LED lighting in shower and extensive tile work. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Stamped concrete and flagstone steps. Plenty of parking for a boat or RV. Large 1/2 acre lot with plenty of room. Multi Year Lease preferred. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 Parkview Avenue have any available units?
1861 Parkview Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1861 Parkview Avenue have?
Some of 1861 Parkview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 Parkview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1861 Parkview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 Parkview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1861 Parkview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1861 Parkview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1861 Parkview Avenue offers parking.
Does 1861 Parkview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1861 Parkview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 Parkview Avenue have a pool?
No, 1861 Parkview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1861 Parkview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1861 Parkview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 Parkview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1861 Parkview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
