1861 Parkview Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Custom built house with stunning upgrades close to the Beach and Bay! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. 3,198 square feet on quiet street. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, granite counters, stainless steel appliance package. Large kitchen with custom lighting, breakfast area and two bars. Spacious master bedroom with recessed lighting and walk-in closet. Gorgeous master marble bath with dual rain shower heads. LED lighting in shower and extensive tile work. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Stamped concrete and flagstone steps. Plenty of parking for a boat or RV. Large 1/2 acre lot with plenty of room. Multi Year Lease preferred. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271