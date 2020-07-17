1861 Parkview Avenue

Amenities
Custom built house with stunning upgrades close to the Beach and Bay! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. 3,198 square feet on quiet street. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, granite counters, stainless steel appliance package. Large kitchen with custom lighting, breakfast area and two bars. Spacious master bedroom with recessed lighting and walk-in closet. Gorgeous master marble bath with dual rain shower heads. LED lighting in shower and extensive tile work. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Stamped concrete and flagstone steps. Plenty of parking for a boat or RV. Large 1/2 acre lot with plenty of room. Multi Year Lease preferred. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271