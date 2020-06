Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SHOW THIS ONE FIRST!! 2,186 square foot home boasting 3 large Bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Beautiful two levels of living space in an absolutely gorgeous, well established neighborhood in Norfolk. Tons of Natural light, gorgeous kitchen, gorgeous bathrooms, and beautiful woodwork round out this super clean / move in ready property. This one has it all!

Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/66083