1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3

1311 Colonial Avenue · (757) 758-6698
Location

1311 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517
Ghent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Lovely 3 bdrm, 2 full bath, lovingly-restored 1912 beauty in the heart of Ghent! - Check out this rare beauty in Ghent! Walk to everything! Spectacular condition! Modern kitchen, baths, appliances! Turn of the century charm and character with 2019 amenities. “The Clifford House” is adorned by welcoming gas lamps at the front entry, secured/coded entry, dedicated off-street parking, even dedicated storage in basement. Photos don’t do this home justice-great bedrooms, large living areas, porch/balcony, modern kitchen with upgraded fixtures and appliances...it’s just fabulous! Original fireplace mantle is Turn-of-the-century Mahogany w/ an electric fireplace insert, beautiful moldings and exposed brick....Theaters, dining, art festivals, nightlife....all just a short walk from this heart-of-downtown location! Walk to Sentara, EVMS, short drive to ODU, easy commute to bases. Hurry! Great opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 have any available units?
1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 have?
Some of 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 does offer parking.
Does 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 have a pool?
No, 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 have accessible units?
No, 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
