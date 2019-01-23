1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Lovely 3 bdrm, 2 full bath, lovingly-restored 1912 beauty in the heart of Ghent! - Check out this rare beauty in Ghent! Walk to everything! Spectacular condition! Modern kitchen, baths, appliances! Turn of the century charm and character with 2019 amenities. “The Clifford House” is adorned by welcoming gas lamps at the front entry, secured/coded entry, dedicated off-street parking, even dedicated storage in basement. Photos don’t do this home justice-great bedrooms, large living areas, porch/balcony, modern kitchen with upgraded fixtures and appliances...it’s just fabulous! Original fireplace mantle is Turn-of-the-century Mahogany w/ an electric fireplace insert, beautiful moldings and exposed brick....Theaters, dining, art festivals, nightlife....all just a short walk from this heart-of-downtown location! Walk to Sentara, EVMS, short drive to ODU, easy commute to bases. Hurry! Great opportunity!!



(RLNE5716458)