Amenities

parking pool tennis court range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

101 Westover Ave #106 Available 08/01/20 101 Westover Ave #106 - Ghent - Gated community, nearby Downtown, Universities and EVMS. Assigned parking, in-ground pool, tennis courts, convenient to almost everything. Public transportation stop is at the corner. End unit, first floor in a 2 story building.



Available8-1-20. Contact Melissa Johnson with Rose and Womble,Chandler Property Management, LLC at 757-222-6264 for more information or to set up an appointment to view the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831321)