Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

101 Westover Ave #106

101 Westover Avenue · (757) 623-3003
Location

101 Westover Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 Westover Ave #106 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
101 Westover Ave #106 Available 08/01/20 101 Westover Ave #106 - Ghent - Gated community, nearby Downtown, Universities and EVMS. Assigned parking, in-ground pool, tennis courts, convenient to almost everything. Public transportation stop is at the corner. End unit, first floor in a 2 story building.

Available8-1-20. Contact Melissa Johnson with Rose and Womble,Chandler Property Management, LLC at 757-222-6264 for more information or to set up an appointment to view the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Westover Ave #106 have any available units?
101 Westover Ave #106 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Westover Ave #106 have?
Some of 101 Westover Ave #106's amenities include parking, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Westover Ave #106 currently offering any rent specials?
101 Westover Ave #106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Westover Ave #106 pet-friendly?
No, 101 Westover Ave #106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 101 Westover Ave #106 offer parking?
Yes, 101 Westover Ave #106 does offer parking.
Does 101 Westover Ave #106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Westover Ave #106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Westover Ave #106 have a pool?
Yes, 101 Westover Ave #106 has a pool.
Does 101 Westover Ave #106 have accessible units?
No, 101 Westover Ave #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Westover Ave #106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Westover Ave #106 does not have units with dishwashers.
