Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:54 PM

719 W Williow Point Place

719 W Willow Point Pl · (757) 873-3636
Location

719 W Willow Point Pl, Newport News, VA 23602
Kiln Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome home to this beautifully maintained town home in the centrally located Kiln Creek. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, business areas, airport, and interstates. This low maintenance home will allow you lots of time to make memories with friends & families as you entertain in the open first floor layout with sliding doors that lead to the fenced in backyard with patio or go out and enjoy the many community amenities (club house, pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, walking trails, and more).
Apply at rentingpeninsula.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 W Williow Point Place have any available units?
719 W Williow Point Place has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 W Williow Point Place have?
Some of 719 W Williow Point Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 W Williow Point Place currently offering any rent specials?
719 W Williow Point Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 W Williow Point Place pet-friendly?
No, 719 W Williow Point Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 719 W Williow Point Place offer parking?
Yes, 719 W Williow Point Place does offer parking.
Does 719 W Williow Point Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 W Williow Point Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 W Williow Point Place have a pool?
Yes, 719 W Williow Point Place has a pool.
Does 719 W Williow Point Place have accessible units?
No, 719 W Williow Point Place does not have accessible units.
Does 719 W Williow Point Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 W Williow Point Place has units with dishwashers.
