/
/
/
warwick lawns
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
149 Apartments for rent in Warwick Lawns, Newport News, VA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
8 Units Available
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1224 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
1 of 9
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
14302 Deloice Crescent
14302 Deloice Crescent, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
977 sqft
NICE THREE BEDROOM HOME ON LARGE FENCED LOT AVAILABLE FOR NOVEMBER OCCUPANCY! FAIRLY NEW CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR CONDITIONING, EAT-IN KITCHEN, SEPARATE UTILITY ROOM FEATURES WASHER & DRYER HOOKUPS- CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!
Results within 1 mile of Warwick Lawns
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$805
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
5 Units Available
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$885
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Within minutes of Newport News Park and close to Warwick Denbigh Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms and private patios or balconies. Community clubhouse and resort-style swimming pool located on site.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
1593 Monterry Place
1593 Monterry Place, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse style condo in Sonoma Woods of Newport News offering 1,350 square feet of living space. Updated bathrooms, large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and freshly painted cabinets.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
700 River Rock Way #106
700 River Rock Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1260 sqft
700 River Rock Way #106 Newport News, VA 23608 - With a convenient location near the interstate, restaurant and shipping but with a tucked away location, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo is the best of both worlds.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
348 Helena Drive
348 Helena Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1160 sqft
348 Helena Drive - This three bedroom, one full bath home is located close to I64, Ft. Eustis, shopping, and more. The home features a living room, kitchen, dining area, and converted garage with separate entrance.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
392 Susan Constant Drive
392 Susan Constant Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1386 sqft
392 Susan Constant Drive, Newport News, VA 23608 - 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome recently remodeled. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Close to I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shopping. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3468933)
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
459 Bryson Court
459 Bryson Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1300 sqft
very well maintained,3 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse with fenced back yard. Available 7/1/20
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
415 Hustings Lane
415 Hustings Lane, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1152 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Denbigh-Warwick. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, updated kitchen, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $875/month rent.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
300 Circuit Lane
300 Circuit Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1424 sqft
Spacious End unit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in Courthouse Green centrally located offering 1,424 square feet of living space. Large living area, dining room, kitchen with refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Master bedroom with bath.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
12799 Daybreak Circle
12799 Daybreak Circle, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story condo on the 2nd floor. You will enjoy the cozy fireplace. There is no water bill for you to pay and you are provided a washer and dryer. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling and an intimate deck for your enjoyment.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
808 First Light Court
808 First Light Court, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED TWO BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATH CONDOMINIUM IN DAYBREAK NEAR CORNER OF DENBIGH AND JEFFERSON AVENUE, ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, LIVING & DINING ROOM.S GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.
1 of 24
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
113 Caldroney Drive
113 Caldroney Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath back ranch. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen and dining room. You'll love the gas cooking! HVAC system around 6 years. Home has generator connection and safety lockout breaker.
1 of 15
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
387 Deputy Court
387 Deputy Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1225 sqft
PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT TO SETUP VIEWING. FORTY DOLLAR APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON. RENTAL APPLICATION ATTACHED. NO PETS. ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT. RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED. WELL MAINTAINED RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 1.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
477 Charter Oak Drive
477 Charter Oak Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1137 sqft
477 Charter Oak Drive Available 08/01/20 CHARTER OAKS - Lovely recently painted 2 story home. Offering 2/3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Great Room for Living and Dining Areas.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
402 Superior Court
402 Superior Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1501 sqft
Centrally located 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom house in Courthouse Green offering over 1,500 square feet of living space. It features, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven. Gas heat, gas water heater, Central air conditioning. 1 car garage.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
217 Clipper Drive
217 Clipper Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Pleasant Rancher home on corner lot. This home is freshly painted with new lighting, replacement windows and blinds. Other features are a dining room, wood burning fireplace and a remodeled bathroom. There is hardwood flooring throughout the home.
Results within 5 miles of Warwick Lawns
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1280 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.