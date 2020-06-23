All apartments in Newport News
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

25 Stratford Road

25 Stratford Road · (757) 873-3636
Location

25 Stratford Road, Newport News, VA 23601
Brandon Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
Beautifully renovated home in sought after Brandon Heights. 4 bed/2.5 baths/Plus office and storage room. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counters and Stainless Steel Appliances and Hardwoods throughout. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Walk in closets in all bedrooms. Huge Backyard Patio with stone seating wall, basketball hoop, storage shed. Zoned for award winning Hilton Elementary School. Walk to the Hilton Beach, Park and Pier on the James River. Close to CNU, Riverside Hospital, The Noland Trail. Apply at rentingpeninsula.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Stratford Road have any available units?
25 Stratford Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Stratford Road have?
Some of 25 Stratford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Stratford Road currently offering any rent specials?
25 Stratford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Stratford Road pet-friendly?
No, 25 Stratford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 25 Stratford Road offer parking?
Yes, 25 Stratford Road offers parking.
Does 25 Stratford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Stratford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Stratford Road have a pool?
No, 25 Stratford Road does not have a pool.
Does 25 Stratford Road have accessible units?
No, 25 Stratford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Stratford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Stratford Road has units with dishwashers.
