25 Stratford Road

Beautifully renovated home in sought after Brandon Heights. 4 bed/2.5 baths/Plus office and storage room. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counters and Stainless Steel Appliances and Hardwoods throughout. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Walk in closets in all bedrooms. Huge Backyard Patio with stone seating wall, basketball hoop, storage shed. Zoned for award winning Hilton Elementary School. Walk to the Hilton Beach, Park and Pier on the James River. Close to CNU, Riverside Hospital, The Noland Trail. Apply at rentingpeninsula.com