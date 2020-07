Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance car wash area cc payments e-payments guest suite

Featuring spacious open layouts, sleek fully equipped modern kitchens, private patios and balconies and luxurious amenity packages, Waterman’s Crossing @ Tech Center in Newport News, VA is the ideal home for you. A sparkling pool, a plush community clubhouse and a lovely picnic area with a playground for the kids are just a few of the features that will keep you satisfied each and every day. Whether you’re getting your heart racing at our fully equipped fitness center or challenging friends and neighbors on the tennis and volleyball courts or just tanning poolside, we’ve got all the bases covered whether you’re looking for exhilaration and relaxation. The beautifully manicured 21-acre grounds of Waterman’s Crossing are a luxurious oasis close to the new Tech Center, City Center at Oyster Point and Port Warwick in Newport News. Make your home at Waterman’s Crossing, where you’ll find satisfaction around every corner.