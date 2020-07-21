All apartments in Newport News
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

Meridian Parkside

1400 Summitt Ln · (757) 505-7612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA 23601
Watkins

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4D · Avail. Aug 8

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1B · Avail. Sep 12

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 2B · Avail. Sep 10

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Unit 2C · Avail. Sep 4

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meridian Parkside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
Meridian Parkside Apartments is now professionally managed by Bonaventure. Meridian Parkside offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Newport News. Every commuter's dream; minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, Langley AFB & Newport News Ship Building.Our pet-friendly community is just within walking distance to Sandy Bottom Nature Park. Meridian Parkside offers the hottest trend setting amenities around the area. Come play a game of pool or shuffleboard in the clubroom. Hang out at our community socials. Unwind at our 24-Hour Invigorating Fitness Center or relax at our Wi-Fi Cyber Lounge with a complimentary cup of Starbucks. Take a dip at or resort style pool or sunbathe at the sundeck! At Meridian Parkside, we want this to be your next favorite place!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $199-$299 Lease Protect or $1000-1.5X rent refundable. Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee, $299 move-in fee
Additional: $10 trash, $10 building facility fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35
restrictions: Some aggressive breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Yes, each household will receive one assigned parking space. We have an overflow visitor lot and additional visitor parking throughout the community.
Storage Details: We offer optional storage units for $30 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meridian Parkside have any available units?
Meridian Parkside has 13 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does Meridian Parkside have?
Some of Meridian Parkside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meridian Parkside currently offering any rent specials?
Meridian Parkside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meridian Parkside pet-friendly?
Yes, Meridian Parkside is pet friendly.
Does Meridian Parkside offer parking?
Yes, Meridian Parkside offers parking.
Does Meridian Parkside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meridian Parkside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meridian Parkside have a pool?
Yes, Meridian Parkside has a pool.
Does Meridian Parkside have accessible units?
Yes, Meridian Parkside has accessible units.
Does Meridian Parkside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meridian Parkside has units with dishwashers.
