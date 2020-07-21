Meridian Parkside

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $199-$299 Lease Protect or $1000-1.5X rent refundable. Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee, $299 move-in fee
Additional: $10 trash, $10 building facility fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35
restrictions: Some aggressive breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Yes, each household will receive one assigned parking space. We have an overflow visitor lot and additional visitor parking throughout the community.
Storage Details: We offer optional storage units for $30 per month.