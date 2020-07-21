Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony bathtub cable included carpet fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool shuffle board garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Meridian Parkside Apartments is now professionally managed by Bonaventure. Meridian Parkside offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Newport News. Every commuter's dream; minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, Langley AFB & Newport News Ship Building.Our pet-friendly community is just within walking distance to Sandy Bottom Nature Park. Meridian Parkside offers the hottest trend setting amenities around the area. Come play a game of pool or shuffleboard in the clubroom. Hang out at our community socials. Unwind at our 24-Hour Invigorating Fitness Center or relax at our Wi-Fi Cyber Lounge with a complimentary cup of Starbucks. Take a dip at or resort style pool or sunbathe at the sundeck! At Meridian Parkside, we want this to be your next favorite place!