12799 Daybreak Circle
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

12799 Daybreak Circle

12799 Daybreak Circle · (757) 755-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12799 Daybreak Circle, Newport News, VA 23602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 14

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous 2 story condo on the 2nd floor. You will enjoy the cozy fireplace and the flat screen tv is provided for you. There is no water bill for you to pay and you are provided a washer and dryer. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling and an intimate deck for your enjoyment. The community offers a pool, clubhouse, and tennis court.

Sorry, no section 8 or pets allowed.

As part of our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program, HVAC filters will regularly be delivered to your doorstep This saves 5-15% on your energy bill. This will be an additional $20 per month.

*Tenant will be responsible for electric and gas

Rent $1100 Application fee $40 Security Deposit $1100

AVAILABLE 07/14/2020

Amenities: pool, Washer and dryer, dishwahser, stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher, tenant is responsible for Gas..ele..water..trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12799 Daybreak Circle have any available units?
12799 Daybreak Circle has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 12799 Daybreak Circle have?
Some of 12799 Daybreak Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12799 Daybreak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12799 Daybreak Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12799 Daybreak Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12799 Daybreak Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12799 Daybreak Circle offer parking?
No, 12799 Daybreak Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12799 Daybreak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12799 Daybreak Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12799 Daybreak Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12799 Daybreak Circle has a pool.
Does 12799 Daybreak Circle have accessible units?
No, 12799 Daybreak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12799 Daybreak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12799 Daybreak Circle has units with dishwashers.
