12799 Daybreak Circle

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

Gorgeous 2 story condo on the 2nd floor. You will enjoy the cozy fireplace and the flat screen tv is provided for you. There is no water bill for you to pay and you are provided a washer and dryer. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling and an intimate deck for your enjoyment. The community offers a pool, clubhouse, and tennis court.



Sorry, no section 8 or pets allowed.



As part of our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program, HVAC filters will regularly be delivered to your doorstep This saves 5-15% on your energy bill. This will be an additional $20 per month.



*Tenant will be responsible for electric and gas



Rent $1100 Application fee $40 Security Deposit $1100



AVAILABLE 07/14/2020



