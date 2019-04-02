All apartments in Montclair
15702 LANSDALE PL

15702 Lansdale Place · No Longer Available
Location

15702 Lansdale Place, Montclair, VA 22025

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning townhouse in Southlake at Montclair. 3 finished levels. Upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. 3 Bedrooms upstairs and finished basement. Truly must be seen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15702 LANSDALE PL have any available units?
15702 LANSDALE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, VA.
What amenities does 15702 LANSDALE PL have?
Some of 15702 LANSDALE PL's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15702 LANSDALE PL currently offering any rent specials?
15702 LANSDALE PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15702 LANSDALE PL pet-friendly?
No, 15702 LANSDALE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 15702 LANSDALE PL offer parking?
Yes, 15702 LANSDALE PL does offer parking.
Does 15702 LANSDALE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15702 LANSDALE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15702 LANSDALE PL have a pool?
No, 15702 LANSDALE PL does not have a pool.
Does 15702 LANSDALE PL have accessible units?
No, 15702 LANSDALE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 15702 LANSDALE PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 15702 LANSDALE PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15702 LANSDALE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 15702 LANSDALE PL does not have units with air conditioning.
