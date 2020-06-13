Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

135 Apartments for rent in Montclair, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15328 Wits End Drive
15328 Wits End Drive, Montclair, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,395
3877 sqft
Stately, Spacious Home in Sought After Ewells Mill Estates. - Striking two story family room with gas fire place, stone hearth, and Bose speakers lets in lots of natural light.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15308 Iris Lane
15308 Iris Lane, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1183 sqft
15308 Iris Lane Available 07/01/20 Single Family Four Bedroom Three Bath Home in Montclair! - Open and spacious 4 level home. Cathedral ceiling on main level with updated kitchen and new countertops.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
4330 FALLSTONE PLACE
4330 Fallstone Place, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2912 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled expansive four bedroom colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in the Lake Montclair Community on a cul-de-sac. Your preferred schools: Henderson ES, Saunders MS, & Forest Park HS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
15213 Spotted Turtle Court
15213 Spotted Turtle Court, Montclair, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3231 sqft
6 years young! Shows like a model in Lake Terrapin w community pool & ammenities. Hardwood on most of the main lvl. Fml living room & dining rooms. Kit w granite, island & stainless steel appliances. HUGE family room. Private owners suite w lux bath.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD
5137 Leatherback Road, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2882 sqft
Well maintained 3 Level Colonial ***Looking to have rented out by June 19*** *Ready to move in August 1* *4 Bedrooms on the Upper Level w/ an office or bedroom on Lower Level *3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE
15925 Dolphin Drive, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom 3 Bath Bi Level in the Heart of Montclair Country Club * Steps to Dolphin Beach* Golf & Club Amenities, Golf Course, Pools, & More.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
4306 CANDLESTICK CT
4306 Candlestick Court, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Great Rental in Montclair Country Club Lake* 4 Bedrooms* 3.

1 of 44

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
16158 Taconic Circle
16158 Taconic Circle, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 level townhome on a quiet circle for rent with plenty of upgrades and features that have been completed. Features include updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, washer / dryer set and a small deck.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15804 Wendy Ct
15804 Wendy Court, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2475 sqft
15804 Wendy Ct Available 05/01/20 MONTCLAIR - CLOSE TO QUANTICO - Sought after Montclair! Recently updated. Large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom. Large kitchen with loads a cupboards and space! Hardwood floors. Family room with fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Montclair
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3344 VINELAND PLACE
3344 Vineland Place, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
This Fabulous home is conveniently located near public transportation, recreational and shopping centers but yet vey secluded.Oversize unit features 4 large bedrooms,3 full baths and a half.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE
15135 Knickerbocker Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3025 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3 level colonial with gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Atrium doors off family room leading to a huge custom deck and fenced back yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Evansdale
1 Unit Available
14814 ELMWOOD DR
14814 Elmwood Drive, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
Large 5 Bed, 3 Bath, single family home. Back on the market.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15544 Three Otters Place
15544 Three Otters Place, Independent Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1699 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in the sought after Ashland community located in Manassas. This is a great home if you have children and are seeking a school system that has amazing reviews.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5362 SATTERFIELD DRIVE
5362 Satterfield Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2453 sqft
You'll love this Pottery Barn style home w/a cool, hip vibe! Filled w/custom paint, new carpet, & trendy laminate plank flooring, this sundrenched col offers gleaming granite ctrs & SS appls, dramatic vaulted ceilings, tiered deck, & 3 beautifully

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
17045 ISLIP LOOP
17045 Islip Loop, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1240 sqft
Cozy ground level 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an patio entry from sunroom or main bedroom, over 1200 SQ FT. In a prime location, near commuter park and ride lot and quick entry to Rt. 95.
Results within 5 miles of Montclair
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
38 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,538
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,752
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,414
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
City Guide for Montclair, VA

Classification situation: Montclair, Virginia is not a city or a town, but a really, really big homeowner's association! With 19,570 people as of the 2010 census count, it is likely one of the largest HOA's in the United States. In fact, Montclair was not given its own zip code until 2005!

Thinking of a move to Montclair? That might be a pretty good idea, as CNN Money rated it as number 35 in its list of best small towns in America for 2011. It is located within commuting distance to Washington, D.C., but far enough away from the traffic and congestion to have lots of space to both put down roots and spread out in. Montclair is an unincorporated area governed by the Montclair Property Owner's Association (MPOA) and the "town" surrounds Lake Montclair, which was formed by damming Powell's Creek. This lake offers lots of recreational activities for residents. The Montclair area began development in earnest in the 1960's, and that building phase lasted through the 1990's. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Montclair, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Montclair renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

