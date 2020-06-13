135 Apartments for rent in Montclair, VA with balcony

Classification situation: Montclair, Virginia is not a city or a town, but a really, really big homeowner's association! With 19,570 people as of the 2010 census count, it is likely one of the largest HOA's in the United States. In fact, Montclair was not given its own zip code until 2005!

Thinking of a move to Montclair? That might be a pretty good idea, as CNN Money rated it as number 35 in its list of best small towns in America for 2011. It is located within commuting distance to Washington, D.C., but far enough away from the traffic and congestion to have lots of space to both put down roots and spread out in. Montclair is an unincorporated area governed by the Montclair Property Owner's Association (MPOA) and the "town" surrounds Lake Montclair, which was formed by damming Powell's Creek. This lake offers lots of recreational activities for residents. The Montclair area began development in earnest in the 1960's, and that building phase lasted through the 1990's. See more