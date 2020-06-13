/
3 bedroom apartments
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Montclair, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15328 Wits End Drive
15328 Wits End Drive, Montclair, VA
Stately, Spacious Home in Sought After Ewells Mill Estates. - Striking two story family room with gas fire place, stone hearth, and Bose speakers lets in lots of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15308 Iris Lane
15308 Iris Lane, Montclair, VA
15308 Iris Lane Available 07/01/20 Single Family Four Bedroom Three Bath Home in Montclair! - Open and spacious 4 level home. Cathedral ceiling on main level with updated kitchen and new countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
4330 FALLSTONE PLACE
4330 Fallstone Place, Montclair, VA
Gorgeous remodeled expansive four bedroom colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in the Lake Montclair Community on a cul-de-sac. Your preferred schools: Henderson ES, Saunders MS, & Forest Park HS.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
15213 Spotted Turtle Court
15213 Spotted Turtle Court, Montclair, VA
6 years young! Shows like a model in Lake Terrapin w community pool & ammenities. Hardwood on most of the main lvl. Fml living room & dining rooms. Kit w granite, island & stainless steel appliances. HUGE family room. Private owners suite w lux bath.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD
5137 Leatherback Road, Montclair, VA
Well maintained 3 Level Colonial ***Looking to have rented out by June 19*** *Ready to move in August 1* *4 Bedrooms on the Upper Level w/ an office or bedroom on Lower Level *3.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE
15925 Dolphin Drive, Montclair, VA
Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom 3 Bath Bi Level in the Heart of Montclair Country Club * Steps to Dolphin Beach* Golf & Club Amenities, Golf Course, Pools, & More.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
4306 CANDLESTICK CT
4306 Candlestick Court, Montclair, VA
Great Rental in Montclair Country Club Lake* 4 Bedrooms* 3.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
16158 Taconic Circle
16158 Taconic Circle, Montclair, VA
Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 level townhome on a quiet circle for rent with plenty of upgrades and features that have been completed. Features include updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, washer / dryer set and a small deck.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15804 Wendy Ct
15804 Wendy Court, Montclair, VA
15804 Wendy Ct Available 05/01/20 MONTCLAIR - CLOSE TO QUANTICO - Sought after Montclair! Recently updated. Large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom. Large kitchen with loads a cupboards and space! Hardwood floors. Family room with fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Montclair
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
3344 VINELAND PLACE
3344 Vineland Place, Cherry Hill, VA
This Fabulous home is conveniently located near public transportation, recreational and shopping centers but yet vey secluded.Oversize unit features 4 large bedrooms,3 full baths and a half.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Cloverdale
1 Unit Available
3511 carson dr
3511 Carson Dr, Dale City, VA
4/5 bedroom single family home that contains approx. 1800 sq ft with 2 full bathrooms, nice yard and community, near dale blvd, I95, near plenty of shopping centers.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE
15135 Knickerbocker Drive, Dale City, VA
Beautiful, spacious, 3 level colonial with gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Atrium doors off family room leading to a huge custom deck and fenced back yard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
15769 SILENT TREE PLACE
15769 Silent Tree Place, Neabsco, VA
****AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST****GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO BEDROOM, REMODELED END UNIT BRICK TOWN HOME 2680 SQ.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Evansdale
1 Unit Available
14814 ELMWOOD DR
14814 Elmwood Drive, Dale City, VA
Large 5 Bed, 3 Bath, single family home. Back on the market.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15544 Three Otters Place
15544 Three Otters Place, Independent Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1699 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in the sought after Ashland community located in Manassas. This is a great home if you have children and are seeking a school system that has amazing reviews.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5362 SATTERFIELD DRIVE
5362 Satterfield Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2453 sqft
You'll love this Pottery Barn style home w/a cool, hip vibe! Filled w/custom paint, new carpet, & trendy laminate plank flooring, this sundrenched col offers gleaming granite ctrs & SS appls, dramatic vaulted ceilings, tiered deck, & 3 beautifully
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
14913 WHITTIER LOOP
14913 Whittier Loop, Dale City, VA
Welcome Home! Large 3 level end unit TH w/ fully fenced back yard. HUGE eat in Kitchen features HW floors, island, 42in cabs, and desk. Living room is sun filled & bright. Master suite w/ luxury bath.
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
15292 BARNABAS TRAIL
15292 Barnabas Trail, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1735 sqft
Wonderful 3-level garage townhome now available! Freshly painted throughout. New flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Montclair
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1273 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prince William County Center
17 Units Available
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
