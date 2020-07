Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center internet cafe parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed clubhouse concierge elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room 24hr maintenance bike storage lobby pet friendly

With Modera Avenir Place Apartments on the scene, it's fair to say that swank, urban living has made its way to Vienna. Those of you who know French recognize immediately that the word "avenir" quite literally means future. And we like the inspiration inherent in that word: moving to Modera Avenir Place Apartments represents a new future. A better future. A more comfortable and plush future.It's hard to imagine a better location, seriously - right at Dunn Loring Metro - and access. Restaurants and shops are a stroll away; The Mosaic District and all its dining, entertainment and shopping options is a five-minute drive or a quick bike ride.The apartments are exquisitely modern with wood plank-style flooring, custom cabinets, quartz countertops and upgraded fixtures with clean, simple lines. The look is classic, elegant and yet undeniably casual - this is a place where you can hang out for a while.