9111 BOWLER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated playground

Three level, unfurnished townhouse located behind PanAm Shopping Center (2 minutes walking to Safeway, Micro Center, CVS, and all the stores, etc.). Walking distance to Vienna Metro, 3 minutes to Rt.66. 2 minute to either Rt.50 or Rt.29. Good school district. Back to big, beautiful playground. Utilities not included.3 bedrooms, a den at walk-out, wood-paneled basement. Spacious, sunny living room & family room. 3 full bath, 1 half bath. Newly renovated enclosed kitchen. Hard wood floor on the 2nd floor, laminated 3rd floor & basement. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and foyer. Scenic window in living room. energy saving windows. Brick backyard. Two parking spots, plenty parking spaces on street in front of the house.