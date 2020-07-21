All apartments in Merrifield
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
9111 BOWLER DRIVE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

9111 BOWLER DRIVE

9111 Bowler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9111 Bowler Drive, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Three level, unfurnished townhouse located behind PanAm Shopping Center (2 minutes walking to Safeway, Micro Center, CVS, and all the stores, etc.). Walking distance to Vienna Metro, 3 minutes to Rt.66. 2 minute to either Rt.50 or Rt.29. Good school district. Back to big, beautiful playground. Utilities not included.3 bedrooms, a den at walk-out, wood-paneled basement. Spacious, sunny living room & family room. 3 full bath, 1 half bath. Newly renovated enclosed kitchen. Hard wood floor on the 2nd floor, laminated 3rd floor & basement. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and foyer. Scenic window in living room. energy saving windows. Brick backyard. Two parking spots, plenty parking spaces on street in front of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9111 BOWLER DRIVE have any available units?
9111 BOWLER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 9111 BOWLER DRIVE have?
Some of 9111 BOWLER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9111 BOWLER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9111 BOWLER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9111 BOWLER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9111 BOWLER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 9111 BOWLER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9111 BOWLER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9111 BOWLER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9111 BOWLER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9111 BOWLER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9111 BOWLER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9111 BOWLER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9111 BOWLER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9111 BOWLER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9111 BOWLER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9111 BOWLER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9111 BOWLER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
