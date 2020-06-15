All apartments in Merrifield
8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD

8526 Robin Ridge Road · (540) 347-5277
8526 Robin Ridge Road, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Just 1.5 miles from the Dunn Loring Metro station, I66, Beltway and other major commuter routes. Situated on over 1 acre, this freshly painted rambler offers nearly 2400 square feet of finished living space and a 2 car garage. Hardwood flooring throughout main living areas and bedrooms. Large living room with woodburning fireplace, stone hearth, and bay window open to raised dining room. Just steps away you'll find the kitchen with ample counter space, several new appliances, and the breakfast room with a two sided woodburning fireplace. Master bedroom with sitting room, master bath, and cedar closet walks out to patio. Two additional bedrooms. Full hall bath features both a tub and a stall shower. Additional rooms include a large laundry/mudroom, full bath off accessed through mudroom, and den with exterior access. **Landscaping work to be completed ASAP**

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
