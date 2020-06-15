8526 ROBIN RIDGE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Just 1.5 miles from the Dunn Loring Metro station, I66, Beltway and other major commuter routes. Situated on over 1 acre, this freshly painted rambler offers nearly 2400 square feet of finished living space and a 2 car garage. Hardwood flooring throughout main living areas and bedrooms. Large living room with woodburning fireplace, stone hearth, and bay window open to raised dining room. Just steps away you'll find the kitchen with ample counter space, several new appliances, and the breakfast room with a two sided woodburning fireplace. Master bedroom with sitting room, master bath, and cedar closet walks out to patio. Two additional bedrooms. Full hall bath features both a tub and a stall shower. Additional rooms include a large laundry/mudroom, full bath off accessed through mudroom, and den with exterior access. **Landscaping work to be completed ASAP**