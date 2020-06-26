All apartments in Merrifield
8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT

8183 Carnegie Hall Court · No Longer Available
Location

8183 Carnegie Hall Court, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
fireplace
Convenient location in a very close to Dunn loring and Mosaic District. Walking distance to Shops and Restaurants. wrap around Balcony and a very bright unit with plenty of windows around. one under ground parking and 2 other tags to park in building court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT have any available units?
8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT have?
Some of 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT offers parking.
Does 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT have a pool?
No, 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT have accessible units?
No, 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8183 CARNEGIE HALL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
