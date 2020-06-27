3151 Fairbury Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Situated in the heart of Fairfax in the thriving Stonehurst neighborhood, this spacious townhouse is surrounded by woodlands and rolling hills. All brick end unit is tastefully renovated and updated on all three levels. Open floor plan with large, bright rooms, hardwood floors, granite countertops, two wood burning fireplaces, well-appointed eat -in kitchen, updated bathrooms and cherry cabinets are some of the highlights of this amazing home. The additional room in the lower level with full bathroom can be used as a guest bedroom, den or an office.



Although the kitchen comes complete with ample counter space and a separate breakfast area, it's the family room that will steal your heart. Complete with a fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors and French doors, this is the perfect area to entertain or relax after a day at work.



Located approximately 15 miles west of Washington, DC, and right off of Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard), this home is convenient to the Washington Beltway I-495 (2 miles), Interstate 66 (1 mile), and Metrorail's Vienna Metro Station (1.2 miles).