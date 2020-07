Amenities

Charming 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse in conveniently located Covington! Hardwood floors on main level gleam. Open floor plan with bright white kitchen and dining room with a sliding door lead to the fenced-in backyard with a patio and shed. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs. Largest bedroom boasts an over-sized walk-in closet. Large family room on lower level with plenty of storage space. Central to I66, I495, the Vienna metro and the Mosaic shopping center. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with a separate pet addendum. One assigned parking space, with plenty of open spaces available. Apply online: https://apply.link/31F9Nmw Home is available for immediate occupancy.