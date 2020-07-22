All apartments in Merrifield
Find more places like 3012 COVINGTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
3012 COVINGTON STREET
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:35 AM

3012 COVINGTON STREET

3012 Covington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merrifield
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

3012 Covington Street, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UPDATED throughout - Kitchen, Baths, Paint & Thermal Windows. New Carpet up and lower levels and wide plank flooring in Living & Dining rooms. Kitchen space for a nice size table. Large LR picture window with view of common treed area. Very private. Large MBR w expanded bath & 2 closets. Big Rec Rm w wet bar + DEN in Walkout Basement backing to common wooded area. Walk to VIENNA METRO & Pan AM shopping. Two Reserved Parking Spaces plus lots of street parking. Landlord pays for yard/lawn care & gutter cleaning. Good credit, No Smoking/pets. About $95K income with only 2 incomes used to qualify. Available about 14 Dec. Nearby Owner Agent. Great price, location & condition. Long term lease OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 COVINGTON STREET have any available units?
3012 COVINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 3012 COVINGTON STREET have?
Some of 3012 COVINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 COVINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3012 COVINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 COVINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 COVINGTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3012 COVINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3012 COVINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 3012 COVINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3012 COVINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 COVINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 3012 COVINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3012 COVINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3012 COVINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 COVINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 COVINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 COVINGTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 COVINGTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave
Merrifield, VA 22031
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl
Merrifield, VA 22031
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042

Similar Pages

Merrifield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMerrifield 2 Bedroom Apartments
Merrifield 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMerrifield Apartments with Garages
Merrifield Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University