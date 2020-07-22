3012 COVINGTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UPDATED throughout - Kitchen, Baths, Paint & Thermal Windows. New Carpet up and lower levels and wide plank flooring in Living & Dining rooms. Kitchen space for a nice size table. Large LR picture window with view of common treed area. Very private. Large MBR w expanded bath & 2 closets. Big Rec Rm w wet bar + DEN in Walkout Basement backing to common wooded area. Walk to VIENNA METRO & Pan AM shopping. Two Reserved Parking Spaces plus lots of street parking. Landlord pays for yard/lawn care & gutter cleaning. Good credit, No Smoking/pets. About $95K income with only 2 incomes used to qualify. Available about 14 Dec. Nearby Owner Agent. Great price, location & condition. Long term lease OK.