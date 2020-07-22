3012 COVINGTON STREET

Amenities
UPDATED throughout - Kitchen, Baths, Paint & Thermal Windows. New Carpet up and lower levels and wide plank flooring in Living & Dining rooms. Kitchen space for a nice size table. Large LR picture window with view of common treed area. Very private. Large MBR w expanded bath & 2 closets. Big Rec Rm w wet bar + DEN in Walkout Basement backing to common wooded area. Walk to VIENNA METRO & Pan AM shopping. Two Reserved Parking Spaces plus lots of street parking. Landlord pays for yard/lawn care & gutter cleaning. Good credit, No Smoking/pets. About $95K income with only 2 incomes used to qualify. Available about 14 Dec. Nearby Owner Agent. Great price, location & condition. Long term lease OK.