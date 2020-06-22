2927 ESPANA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool media room

Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495. Hardwood Floor on the 1st level Pargo on Upper Bedroom Level. Basement with full bathroom perfect for Office, Gym or Media Room. Kitchen with updated Cabinets,Granite Counter Top and Stainless Fridge. It Has Two Car Driveways In Front Of The House And A Patio Backs To Tree. Access to Community Pool and Villa Lee Park