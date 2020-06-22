All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 PM

2927 ESPANA COURT

2927 Espana Court · (301) 330-8688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495. Hardwood Floor on the 1st level Pargo on Upper Bedroom Level. Basement with full bathroom perfect for Office, Gym or Media Room. Kitchen with updated Cabinets,Granite Counter Top and Stainless Fridge. It Has Two Car Driveways In Front Of The House And A Patio Backs To Tree. Access to Community Pool and Villa Lee Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2927 ESPANA COURT have any available units?
2927 ESPANA COURT has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2927 ESPANA COURT have?
Some of 2927 ESPANA COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2927 ESPANA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2927 ESPANA COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2927 ESPANA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2927 ESPANA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2927 ESPANA COURT offer parking?
No, 2927 ESPANA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2927 ESPANA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2927 ESPANA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2927 ESPANA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2927 ESPANA COURT has a pool.
Does 2927 ESPANA COURT have accessible units?
No, 2927 ESPANA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2927 ESPANA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2927 ESPANA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2927 ESPANA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2927 ESPANA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
