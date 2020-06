Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Avail. now! Newer windows, Newer Deck, Newer Roof, Newer HW Floors. Stainless Gas Stove and Microwave. Freshly painted throughout. End unit with 4 levels, 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Large 2 car garage, finished basement with full bath. Spacious living room, huge kitchen and family room, master bedroom with loft. You have got to see this one! Easy access to I-66 and steps from Mosaic Center.