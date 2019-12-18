All apartments in McNair
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:07 AM

2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT

2502 Golden Harvest Court · No Longer Available
Location

2502 Golden Harvest Court, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Town home for rent with 3 level 4 BR built on a MacNair forms in excellent condition and great location. Fully finished basement with Bed room with full bath. Entire house is hardwood floor and steel appliances. Very large master suite, luxury master bathroom with soaking tub. 9-foot ceiling, dining, & kitchen. and fireplace in the family room. Deck outside. 1 Car garage, big driveway with plenty of parking. Owner pays the HOA fees. Tenant pays for all the utilities. Location: Close to Metro station and Dulles international airport, convenient and quick access to Routes 7, 28, 50, I-66, Dulles Toll Road, and Fairfax county parkway. Walking distance or less than a mile from the Herndon/Monroe Park & Ride (Phase-2 metro station, 3 miles from the Whiele Avenue Metro station. Walking distance to Clock tower shopping Center and Woodland Park crossing shopping center, Harris Teeter, Star Bucks, some upscale eatery places. Available from August 1, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT have any available units?
2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT have?
Some of 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT offers parking.
Does 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT have a pool?
No, 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT have accessible units?
No, 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 GOLDEN HARVEST COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
