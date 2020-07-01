916 MACKALL AVENUE

Amenities

Located in sought after Langley Forest, this stunning custom home showcases generous living spaces, decadent millwork, and hand selected finishes. Designed with luxurious comforts in mind, this home has an elevator and a considerable wine cellar fit for a connoisseur. Custom built in 2006, this spectacular home is an unforgettable masterpiece. With each detail thoughtfully curated, the result is nothing less than perfection. Meticulously maintained and elegantly presented, this six bedroom, five full bath, and three half bath Federal-style home spans nearly 10,000 square feet of finished living space and is a showpiece unlike any other. The interior and exterior living spaces are designed to dovetail one another, offering an idyllic setting for large gatherings and intimate entertaining. Featuring formal living and dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen, mahogany paneled study, family room with soaring ceilings, an expansive master suite, spacious secondary bedrooms, and a walkout lower level with a recreation room, play room and more. An oversized patio, gazebo, and deck set the stage for beautiful, warm-weather afternoons outside overlooking the harmonious and private grounds. Just minutes to DC. Please see 3D tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AQY4FanWs23 Also available for sale.