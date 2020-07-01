All apartments in McLean
916 MACKALL AVENUE

916 Mackall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

916 Mackall Avenue, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
Located in sought after Langley Forest, this stunning custom home showcases generous living spaces, decadent millwork, and hand selected finishes. Designed with luxurious comforts in mind, this home has an elevator and a considerable wine cellar fit for a connoisseur. Custom built in 2006, this spectacular home is an unforgettable masterpiece. With each detail thoughtfully curated, the result is nothing less than perfection. Meticulously maintained and elegantly presented, this six bedroom, five full bath, and three half bath Federal-style home spans nearly 10,000 square feet of finished living space and is a showpiece unlike any other. The interior and exterior living spaces are designed to dovetail one another, offering an idyllic setting for large gatherings and intimate entertaining. Featuring formal living and dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen, mahogany paneled study, family room with soaring ceilings, an expansive master suite, spacious secondary bedrooms, and a walkout lower level with a recreation room, play room and more. An oversized patio, gazebo, and deck set the stage for beautiful, warm-weather afternoons outside overlooking the harmonious and private grounds. Just minutes to DC. Please see 3D tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AQY4FanWs23 Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 MACKALL AVENUE have any available units?
916 MACKALL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 916 MACKALL AVENUE have?
Some of 916 MACKALL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 MACKALL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
916 MACKALL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 MACKALL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 916 MACKALL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 916 MACKALL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 916 MACKALL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 916 MACKALL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 MACKALL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 MACKALL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 916 MACKALL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 916 MACKALL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 916 MACKALL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 916 MACKALL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 MACKALL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 916 MACKALL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 MACKALL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

