8016 AGIN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Secluded home nestled in a beautiful, well-established neighborhood located in the quiet sought after McLean Hamlet neighborhood. House was recently renovated, Master bathroom, Hallway Bathroom, new floors, appliances, repainted, and new larger deck was completed last Fall. This split level elegant home has beautiful hardwood floors on first floor and nice views from the top of hill at the end of the cul-de-sac. Large bedrooms, two fireplaces, flagstone patio entrance, large private backyard and attached garage with workshop. Easy short-walk to Spring hill Elementary School and Spring Hill Recreation Center of Fairfax. Home is minutes to Tysons Galleria Mall & Tysons Corner Mall. Easy commute to DC, or downtown McLean. Metro Station is 8 min. away with convenient access to 495 and i66. Employment, Credit and Background checks required by a 3rd party consumer credit reporting agency.