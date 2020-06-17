All apartments in McLean
8016 AGIN COURT
8016 AGIN COURT

8016 Agin Court · No Longer Available
Location

8016 Agin Court, McLean, VA 22102

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Secluded home nestled in a beautiful, well-established neighborhood located in the quiet sought after McLean Hamlet neighborhood. House was recently renovated, Master bathroom, Hallway Bathroom, new floors, appliances, repainted, and new larger deck was completed last Fall. This split level elegant home has beautiful hardwood floors on first floor and nice views from the top of hill at the end of the cul-de-sac. Large bedrooms, two fireplaces, flagstone patio entrance, large private backyard and attached garage with workshop. Easy short-walk to Spring hill Elementary School and Spring Hill Recreation Center of Fairfax. Home is minutes to Tysons Galleria Mall & Tysons Corner Mall. Easy commute to DC, or downtown McLean. Metro Station is 8 min. away with convenient access to 495 and i66. Employment, Credit and Background checks required by a 3rd party consumer credit reporting agency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8016 AGIN COURT have any available units?
8016 AGIN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 8016 AGIN COURT have?
Some of 8016 AGIN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8016 AGIN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8016 AGIN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8016 AGIN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8016 AGIN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 8016 AGIN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8016 AGIN COURT offers parking.
Does 8016 AGIN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8016 AGIN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8016 AGIN COURT have a pool?
No, 8016 AGIN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8016 AGIN COURT have accessible units?
No, 8016 AGIN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8016 AGIN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8016 AGIN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8016 AGIN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8016 AGIN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
