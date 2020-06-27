7646 HUNTMASTER LANE

DESIRABLE MCLEAN NEIGHBORHOOD * TASTEFUL COLONIAL WITH ELEGANT CURVED STAIRCASE * HOME HAS BEEN METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED * GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS * 3 FINISHED LEVELS *LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT * MINUTES TO TYSONS CORNER AND SILVER LINE METRO * AVAILABLE JUNE 21 * THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED - DO NOT GO TO THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPROVED SHOWING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
