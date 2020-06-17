7426 HALLCREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

SOUGHT AFTER MCLEAN NEIGHBORHOOD ~ Beautiful Brick Front Three Level Townhome at Ever Popular Hallcrest Heights with Easy Access to all Major Routes, McLean Metro Station, Tysons Corner and Washington DC. Main Level with Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout. Brand New Neutral Paint on all Three Levels. Gorgeous Remodeled Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters. Separate Dining Room and Living Room with Access to Backyard with Stone Patio and Maintenance Free Premium Artificial Turf. Upper Level Master Bedroom with En-Suite Master bath, 2nd and 3rd Bedroom and Hall Bathroom. Lower Level Family Room with Gas Fireplace and Wet-Bar. Den/Guest Room and Remodeled Full Bathroom. Cabinets for Storage and Laundry/Furnace Room with Brand New Washer and Dryer.