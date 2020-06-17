7337 HOOKING ROAD

Amenities

Stunning contemporary 4 bedrooms 3 full-baths & 2 half-baths with heated in-ground Pool, Outdoor space for entertaining and 2-car garage. The main level houses a gorgeous and expansive kitchen overlooking the pool. Separate large living & dining spaces. The Upper Level has a fabulous master bedroom suite with closet organizers and a stunning Master Bathroom. In addition, 2 more bedrooms , 1 bath and an extras bonus loft/multipurpose space can be found on the upper level. The Lower Level has an additional bedroom, bath, and a kitchenette.