7305 LINGANORE COURT
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

7305 LINGANORE COURT

7305 Linganore Court · No Longer Available
Location

7305 Linganore Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home offers direct access to the Preserve's hiking and nature trails, and the Potomac River. You can't beat the location of this property which provides easy access to Washington, D.C., Tyson's Corner, the Silver Line Metro, both Dulles and Ronald Reagan International Airports, and National Landing - you're minutes from everything. With 5 bedrooms/Den (no window) and 4 1/2 baths, 4 car garage, Gourmet kitchen with designer pict window over looking deck and trees rear yard, stone F.P. Master bath has steam/shower, Library, hardwood floors, and great floor plan. Property next to Scoot's Run Park and easy to beltway and Georgetown pike and avoids traffic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 LINGANORE COURT have any available units?
7305 LINGANORE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7305 LINGANORE COURT have?
Some of 7305 LINGANORE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 LINGANORE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7305 LINGANORE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 LINGANORE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7305 LINGANORE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7305 LINGANORE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7305 LINGANORE COURT offers parking.
Does 7305 LINGANORE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7305 LINGANORE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 LINGANORE COURT have a pool?
No, 7305 LINGANORE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7305 LINGANORE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7305 LINGANORE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 LINGANORE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7305 LINGANORE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 LINGANORE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7305 LINGANORE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
