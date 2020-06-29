7305 LINGANORE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This home offers direct access to the Preserve's hiking and nature trails, and the Potomac River. You can't beat the location of this property which provides easy access to Washington, D.C., Tyson's Corner, the Silver Line Metro, both Dulles and Ronald Reagan International Airports, and National Landing - you're minutes from everything. With 5 bedrooms/Den (no window) and 4 1/2 baths, 4 car garage, Gourmet kitchen with designer pict window over looking deck and trees rear yard, stone F.P. Master bath has steam/shower, Library, hardwood floors, and great floor plan. Property next to Scoot's Run Park and easy to beltway and Georgetown pike and avoids traffic.