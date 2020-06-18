All apartments in McLean
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:28 PM

7305 ELDORADO STREET

7305 Eldorado Street · (703) 596-4446
Location

7305 Eldorado Street, McLean, VA 22102

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1638 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely HALLCREST HEIGHTS, 3 Bedroom + Den or 4th Bedroom; 3.5 Bath Townhouse w/ 1 Reserved Prkg Space & 1 Additional Space, *Avail July 1, 2020. *This home has updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, *Main level has Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen w/ Stainless, Granite, Custom Cabinets; Living Rm, Dining Rm, & Powder Room; Upper Level has Master Suite w Mstr Bath, 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms and Full Hallway Bath; Lower Level has Den - being used as 4th Bedroom, Large Rec Rm with Wood Burning Fireplace & Wet Bar, Walk-out Fenced Patio., * 2 Parking Spaces, *No Smoking *Dogs Considered case by case, *Owner Managed, * to Qualify : Annual income 40 x mo. rent (can be by 2 incomes), Good Credit, Good Housing history, *On Line Application. Video Tour Available. Due to Covid19, Showings are by Appointment Only. MASKS, are REQUIRED, booties and gloves if possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7305 ELDORADO STREET have any available units?
7305 ELDORADO STREET has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7305 ELDORADO STREET have?
Some of 7305 ELDORADO STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 ELDORADO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7305 ELDORADO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 ELDORADO STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7305 ELDORADO STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7305 ELDORADO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7305 ELDORADO STREET does offer parking.
Does 7305 ELDORADO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 ELDORADO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 ELDORADO STREET have a pool?
No, 7305 ELDORADO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7305 ELDORADO STREET have accessible units?
No, 7305 ELDORADO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 ELDORADO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 ELDORADO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 ELDORADO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7305 ELDORADO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

