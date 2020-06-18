7305 ELDORADO STREET.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lovely HALLCREST HEIGHTS, 3 Bedroom + Den or 4th Bedroom; 3.5 Bath Townhouse w/ 1 Reserved Prkg Space & 1 Additional Space, *Avail July 1, 2020. *This home has updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, *Main level has Remodeled Eat-in Kitchen w/ Stainless, Granite, Custom Cabinets; Living Rm, Dining Rm, & Powder Room; Upper Level has Master Suite w Mstr Bath, 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms and Full Hallway Bath; Lower Level has Den - being used as 4th Bedroom, Large Rec Rm with Wood Burning Fireplace & Wet Bar, Walk-out Fenced Patio., * 2 Parking Spaces, *No Smoking *Dogs Considered case by case, *Owner Managed, * to Qualify : Annual income 40 x mo. rent (can be by 2 incomes), Good Credit, Good Housing history, *On Line Application. Video Tour Available. Due to Covid19, Showings are by Appointment Only. MASKS, are REQUIRED, booties and gloves if possible.