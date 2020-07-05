7230 AYNSLEY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking garage hot tub

Exquisite end-unit townhome for rent in McLean, VA. 3 Bedroom + Office/Den, 3.5 Bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Charm throughout with gleaming hardwoods, cathedral ceilings, 2 fireplaces, crown molding, and built-ins. Spacious and bright kitchen with granite counters, and formal living and dining rooms. Cozy family room that is open to the kitchen. Lower level recreation room leading to patio in a fenced-in courtyard. First rate McLean school district ~ Ken Gardens Elementary, Longfellow Middle School and McLean High. Inside the beltway, easy access to Tysons Corner and I-495, with convenient commute to DC, and walking distance to McLean metro station. Great shopping and dining options in Tysons Corner. Small pets can be considered.