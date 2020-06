Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Beautiful open designed two bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Vaulted ceilings throughout the main level. New carpet. Marble gas fireplace and marble tiled entrance foyer. Large main floor master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet. Second bedroom on the second level with full bathroom. Two covered car garage assigned and guest parking in front. Great location close to metro.