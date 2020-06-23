7019 ALICENT PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful townhouse with 3 finished levels with living room, formal dining room, kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath. Family room with built-ins. Hardwood floors, & crown molding on main level. Great natural light throughout. Rear patio overlooks deep yard with gate onto glorious parkland. Minutes to Routes 495 & 66, & Metro. Near swim clubs, parks, farmers market. Minutes to restaurants, shops & conveniences of Downtown McLean. Lease term min 12 months to max 48 months