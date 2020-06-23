All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 7019 ALICENT PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
7019 ALICENT PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7019 ALICENT PLACE

7019 Alicent Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7019 Alicent Place, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful townhouse with 3 finished levels with living room, formal dining room, kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath. Family room with built-ins. Hardwood floors, & crown molding on main level. Great natural light throughout. Rear patio overlooks deep yard with gate onto glorious parkland. Minutes to Routes 495 & 66, & Metro. Near swim clubs, parks, farmers market. Minutes to restaurants, shops & conveniences of Downtown McLean. Lease term min 12 months to max 48 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 ALICENT PLACE have any available units?
7019 ALICENT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7019 ALICENT PLACE have?
Some of 7019 ALICENT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7019 ALICENT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7019 ALICENT PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 ALICENT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7019 ALICENT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7019 ALICENT PLACE offer parking?
No, 7019 ALICENT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 7019 ALICENT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7019 ALICENT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 ALICENT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7019 ALICENT PLACE has a pool.
Does 7019 ALICENT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7019 ALICENT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 ALICENT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7019 ALICENT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7019 ALICENT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7019 ALICENT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia