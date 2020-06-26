7011 HECTOR ROAD

Amenities

Fantastic location!!** Sought after Churchill Elem/Cooper Middle/Langley HS!! Sunny and Bright 4BR/3BA, 4-level split Brick Home! Beautiful hardwood floors, Renovated gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Island w/Stainless Steel appliances and quality Cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout the main & upper levels ('14). New sliding door to deck off dining room. 3 updated bathrooms, Quality Blinds on all windows, New shed top! Separate laundry and storage room. Private landscaped backyard. Very close to all three schools, community center, library, theater and park. Easy access to 495, 123,267 & Georgetown pike. ***Non-Refundable Processing fee: $45/adult. Max two incomes to qualify.***