Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

6953 DUNCRAIG COURT

6953 Duncraig Court · No Longer Available
Location

6953 Duncraig Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION!!! Stunning 5 bedroom, 3 full-bath Mid-Century Ranch on a QUIET cul-de-sac in desirable Balmacara Estates in Mclean, VA. CHURCHILL Road, COOPER, and LANGLEY High School pyramid!!! Explore the OPEN FLOOR plan with oversized windows that flood the home with NATURAL LIGHT. Sit back and relax with your morning coffee in the SUN ROOM - which feels like you're in a treehouse - or on the EXPANSIVE deck, with a glass of wine, while listening to the gentle babble of the nearby stream and adoring the amazing PRIVATE views of the estate. ENTERTAIN in your SPACIOUS living and formal dining rooms, or enjoy a smaller family meal just off the kitchen. Conveniently located MAIN-FLOOR Master Bedroom/Bathroom alongside two spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and a bathroom. Enjoy the convenience of the main-level laundry room and take advantage of the expansive lower level with two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and walk-out access to an extended patio. Stress-free lawn care and maintenance included each month. Enjoy the lush landscaping and extended driveway for plenty of parking. Easy access to 495, Dulles Toll Road, George Washington Memorial Parkway, and Georgetown Pike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT have any available units?
6953 DUNCRAIG COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT have?
Some of 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6953 DUNCRAIG COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT offers parking.
Does 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT have a pool?
No, 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT have accessible units?
No, 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6953 DUNCRAIG COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
