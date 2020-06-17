6953 DUNCRAIG COURT

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION!!! Stunning 5 bedroom, 3 full-bath Mid-Century Ranch on a QUIET cul-de-sac in desirable Balmacara Estates in Mclean, VA. CHURCHILL Road, COOPER, and LANGLEY High School pyramid!!! Explore the OPEN FLOOR plan with oversized windows that flood the home with NATURAL LIGHT. Sit back and relax with your morning coffee in the SUN ROOM - which feels like you're in a treehouse - or on the EXPANSIVE deck, with a glass of wine, while listening to the gentle babble of the nearby stream and adoring the amazing PRIVATE views of the estate. ENTERTAIN in your SPACIOUS living and formal dining rooms, or enjoy a smaller family meal just off the kitchen. Conveniently located MAIN-FLOOR Master Bedroom/Bathroom alongside two spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and a bathroom. Enjoy the convenience of the main-level laundry room and take advantage of the expansive lower level with two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and walk-out access to an extended patio. Stress-free lawn care and maintenance included each month. Enjoy the lush landscaping and extended driveway for plenty of parking. Easy access to 495, Dulles Toll Road, George Washington Memorial Parkway, and Georgetown Pike.