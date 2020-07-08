6932 ESPEY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking media room new construction

French Mediterranean ~ Brand New~ Move in ready, with modern stucco/precast on all four sides , featuring front decorative quoins ~boasting over 7500 finished sq feet on 3 luxurious levels! Set on charming cul-de-sac ! 10 ft ceiling on main lvl, marble foyer leading to curved staircase, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with Wolf Cabinets, Top grade JENN AIR Stainless appliances, 10X3.5 ft center island with exotic granite slab, and counter-tops~ main lvl bedroom or office with full bath, stunning accouterments, 8 ft solid oak doors,~ custom ceramic, marble, unique granite vanities & frame-less showers in bathrooms, Large Master bedroom to die for! Huge closets, double sided fireplace, barista bar, super luxury bath, his & hers large closets, vanities and 2 person shower! Separate water heater for master BR! Fully finished lower level~An entertainers paradise, outfitted with fully accessorized wet bar, custom cabinets, Bedroom , full bath, Media Room & fitness-bonus room,~ walk out to rear patio.