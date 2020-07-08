All apartments in McLean
McLean, VA
6932 ESPEY LANE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

6932 ESPEY LANE

6932 Espey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6932 Espey Lane, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
media room
new construction
French Mediterranean ~ Brand New~ Move in ready, with modern stucco/precast on all four sides , featuring front decorative quoins ~boasting over 7500 finished sq feet on 3 luxurious levels! Set on charming cul-de-sac ! 10 ft ceiling on main lvl, marble foyer leading to curved staircase, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with Wolf Cabinets, Top grade JENN AIR Stainless appliances, 10X3.5 ft center island with exotic granite slab, and counter-tops~ main lvl bedroom or office with full bath, stunning accouterments, 8 ft solid oak doors,~ custom ceramic, marble, unique granite vanities & frame-less showers in bathrooms, Large Master bedroom to die for! Huge closets, double sided fireplace, barista bar, super luxury bath, his & hers large closets, vanities and 2 person shower! Separate water heater for master BR! Fully finished lower level~An entertainers paradise, outfitted with fully accessorized wet bar, custom cabinets, Bedroom , full bath, Media Room & fitness-bonus room,~ walk out to rear patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6932 ESPEY LANE have any available units?
6932 ESPEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6932 ESPEY LANE have?
Some of 6932 ESPEY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6932 ESPEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6932 ESPEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6932 ESPEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6932 ESPEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6932 ESPEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6932 ESPEY LANE offers parking.
Does 6932 ESPEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6932 ESPEY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6932 ESPEY LANE have a pool?
No, 6932 ESPEY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6932 ESPEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 6932 ESPEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6932 ESPEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6932 ESPEY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6932 ESPEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6932 ESPEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

