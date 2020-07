Amenities

Charming single family home in the Heart of McLean. This 4 BR/3BA split home is located in a wonderful community and top-rated school district. Spacious and light-filled. Eat-in kitchen with granite counters and new stainless steel refrigerator. New carpet. New windows. Nicely landscaped, level backyard. Churchill/Cooper/Langley districts. No smoking. No pets. Available to rent on July 15. Easy access to I-495, Route 123, GW Parkway.