All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6881 CHURCHILL ROAD
Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:38 PM

6881 CHURCHILL ROAD

6881 Churchill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6881 Churchill Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MUST SEE THIS GORGEOUS HOUSE THAT HAS BEEN RENOVATED THROUGHOUT IN RECENT YEARS including Kitchen Cabinets/SS appliances/Granite Countertops/Ceramic Tile Floor/Sink/Faucet, All Baths, Recessed Lights Throughout, Windows, Front Load Washer/Dryer, Garage Door and Wood Flooring. THE RECENT UPDATES: EXTERIOR/INTERIOR PAINTING, MULCHING/HEDGING, DECK PRESSURE WASHED AND STAINED, NEW ITEMS INCLUDING CHIMNEY LINER/CAP, TWO FIREPLACE GLASS DOORS, FURNACE, HOT WATER HEATER, ALL EXTERIOR LOCKS. House can be rented with partial furnished new or newer furniture including a sofa set in the great room, a dining set in the dining room, three bedroom sets w/ chest or dresser, and another dining set in the rec room for additional $600/month. Just move in with your personal belongings!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD have any available units?
6881 CHURCHILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD have?
Some of 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6881 CHURCHILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6881 CHURCHILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia