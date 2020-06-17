6881 CHURCHILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE THIS GORGEOUS HOUSE THAT HAS BEEN RENOVATED THROUGHOUT IN RECENT YEARS including Kitchen Cabinets/SS appliances/Granite Countertops/Ceramic Tile Floor/Sink/Faucet, All Baths, Recessed Lights Throughout, Windows, Front Load Washer/Dryer, Garage Door and Wood Flooring. THE RECENT UPDATES: EXTERIOR/INTERIOR PAINTING, MULCHING/HEDGING, DECK PRESSURE WASHED AND STAINED, NEW ITEMS INCLUDING CHIMNEY LINER/CAP, TWO FIREPLACE GLASS DOORS, FURNACE, HOT WATER HEATER, ALL EXTERIOR LOCKS. House can be rented with partial furnished new or newer furniture including a sofa set in the great room, a dining set in the dining room, three bedroom sets w/ chest or dresser, and another dining set in the rec room for additional $600/month. Just move in with your personal belongings!!!!!