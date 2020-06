Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located about one mile to W.F.C. Metro. McLean Schools. Updated luxury townhome with garage. Living and dining rooms with built ins. Country kitchen has skylight, newer appliances and cabinets, granite counters and access to deck overlooking treed common space. Lower level has rec room & fireplace, access to patio and yard, laundry room and powder room. Two year or more lease preferred. No smoking