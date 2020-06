Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****6 min walk from West Falls Church Metro. Please no smokers or pets. Seduced tranquil enclave of elegant town homes. Completely renovated with a Moroccan Flair, its fun! Easy access to RT7, Tysons, Rt 66 and DC. Long term lease available. Attention active military call about our special military rental program. I can process your application with in 24 hrs and move you in! long term lease available. This is a special property not your normal tired rental, this one sparkles!