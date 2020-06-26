All apartments in McLean
6821 DEAN DRIVE

Location

6821 Dean Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

Property Amenities
This is a fantastic split level home in a great McLean neighborhood. The home is well kept and has updated kitchen and bathrooms. The extension off the kitchen gives extra space with lots of natural light. The fenced in yard has plenty of space for playing around, as well as a healthy herb garden (rosemary, thyme, oregano, lavender and sage) to keep your cooking fresh! The schools are some of the best in VA. The elementary school is Kent Gardens, middle school is Longfellow and high school is McLean HS, all three schools are walkable. This home is 20 minutes to Washington DC, 20 minutes to IAD or DCA airports, and 5 minutes to Tyson's corner. Public transport is pretty easy also. (2 miles to Mclean Metro, 2 minute walk to a bus stop).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 DEAN DRIVE have any available units?
6821 DEAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6821 DEAN DRIVE have?
Some of 6821 DEAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6821 DEAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6821 DEAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 DEAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6821 DEAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6821 DEAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6821 DEAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6821 DEAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6821 DEAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 DEAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6821 DEAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6821 DEAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6821 DEAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 DEAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6821 DEAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6821 DEAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6821 DEAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

