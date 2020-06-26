6821 DEAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a fantastic split level home in a great McLean neighborhood. The home is well kept and has updated kitchen and bathrooms. The extension off the kitchen gives extra space with lots of natural light. The fenced in yard has plenty of space for playing around, as well as a healthy herb garden (rosemary, thyme, oregano, lavender and sage) to keep your cooking fresh! The schools are some of the best in VA. The elementary school is Kent Gardens, middle school is Longfellow and high school is McLean HS, all three schools are walkable. This home is 20 minutes to Washington DC, 20 minutes to IAD or DCA airports, and 5 minutes to Tyson's corner. Public transport is pretty easy also. (2 miles to Mclean Metro, 2 minute walk to a bus stop).