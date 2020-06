Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground

Available August 1st. Delight in this updated townhome. Hardwood floors on main and bedroom levels, new carpet in lower level and runners on stairs. Two brand new bathrooms, new light fixtures, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, natural stone paver patio and neutral paint. Enjoy this convenient location, within walking distance to shopping, dining, library and top schools. Community playground and basketball court. Sorry, no pets.