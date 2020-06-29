6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Beautiful, updated split-level home in the heart of McLean! Wood floors just refinished, new backsplash and quartz countertops in kitchen, brand new microwave, and freshly painted throughout. This 4 bedroom/3 full bath home is ready to move in! Main level is open floor plan consisting of kitchen, living, and dining which opens to deck. Upstairs are the master bedroom and bath, along with two additional bedrooms and shared full bath. Lower level has fourth bedroom and a full bath. Family room opens to screen porch with ceiling fan overlooking the fenced, yard--perfect for enjoying these late summer evenings! Finally, basement has storage, laundry room, and additional refrigerator. Outside, there is plenty of parking on the paved driveway and under the covered carport. Close to McLean High School, downtown McLean, DC, Tysons, and major commuter routes!