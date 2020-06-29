All apartments in McLean
6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:35 PM

6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD

6718 Old Chesterbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

6718 Old Chesterbrook Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful, updated split-level home in the heart of McLean! Wood floors just refinished, new backsplash and quartz countertops in kitchen, brand new microwave, and freshly painted throughout. This 4 bedroom/3 full bath home is ready to move in! Main level is open floor plan consisting of kitchen, living, and dining which opens to deck. Upstairs are the master bedroom and bath, along with two additional bedrooms and shared full bath. Lower level has fourth bedroom and a full bath. Family room opens to screen porch with ceiling fan overlooking the fenced, yard--perfect for enjoying these late summer evenings! Finally, basement has storage, laundry room, and additional refrigerator. Outside, there is plenty of parking on the paved driveway and under the covered carport. Close to McLean High School, downtown McLean, DC, Tysons, and major commuter routes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD have any available units?
6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD have?
Some of 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD offers parking.
Does 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6718 OLD CHESTERBROOK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
